MEQUON — Greg Sommersberger, managing director and senior investment consultant; Lori Gervais, director and senior investment consultant; Dan Hawley, director and financial advisor; and Greg Pauly, director and senior investment consultant, of Baird’s North Shore wealth management office, have been named to Forbes’ 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. This list recognizes top financial advisors in each state.
“We are very happy to see that Greg, Lori, Dan, and Greg have been recognized as some of Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in our industry,” said Mike Schroeder, president of Baird’s Private Wealth Management group. “Their commitment to achieving great outcomes for Baird clients i s admirable, and we are extremely proud of everything they have done for our firm.”
Financial advisors selected for Forbes’s Best-In-State Wealth Advisors are chosen by SHOOK Research based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.
Visit www.forbes.com for more information about Forbes 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors.