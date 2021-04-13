MEQUON — Lori Gervais, director and senior investment consultant with The Gervais Group in Baird’s North Shore wealth management office, has been named to Forbes’ 2021 Top Women Wealth Advisors List.
“We are very happy to see that Lori has been recognized as one of the top women financial advisors in our industry,” said Mike Schroeder, president of Baird’s Private Wealth Management group. “Her commitment to achieving great outcomes for clients is admirable, and we are proud of everything she has done for our firm.”
Financial advisors are selected for Forbes’s Top Women Wealth Advisors based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced, and assets under management.
Baird’s Private Wealth Management business encompasses more than 1,300 financial advisors serving clients from over 160 locations in 33 states and has client assets of more than $215 billion.
Baird is an employee-owned, international wealth management, asset management, investment banking/capital markets, and private equity firm with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.