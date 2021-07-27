Bank employees honored

From left: Kelly Lambrecht, Sharon Niesing, Jay Schreurs, Linda Chay, and Dave Mulder, mortgage lenders at Port Washington State Bank, were recently given the Five Star Mortgage Professional Award presented by Five Star Professional.
The recognition is earned by less than 7% of lenders in a given market every year. Nomination for the award is determined by scoring high in criteria evaluated using surveys of recent homebuyers including customer service, integrity, communication, product and service options, and overall satisfaction.
Consideration is also given to whether the lender would be recommended to a friend. Industry peer evaluations by mortgage, insurance, and real estate professionals also are a factor, Port Washington State Bank said in a press release.