Bartlett joins Prairie Trust as personal trust assistant

OCONOMOWOC — Waukesha State Bank announced the promotion of Autumn Bartlett to personal trust assistant within their Prairie Trust division. “We are pleased to have Autumn join our Prairie Trust team and continue her commitment to serving Waukesha State Bank customers,” said Victor J. Schultz, president of Prairie Trust. “Her passion for customer service makes her a natural fit for this position.”
Bartlett joined Waukesha State Bank in 2018 as a teller and recently earned her bachelor of business administration in finance degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. In her new role as personal trust assistant within Prairie Trust, Bartlett will be responsible for supporting Prairie’s trust administrators with the ongoing management of personal trust clients and adviser friendly service.