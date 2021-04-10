Bauer named VP of business banking at North Shore Bank

BROOKFIELD — North Shore Bank announced Craig Bauer as the vice president of commercial banking. He will be responsible for serving business customers with commercial lending needs.
“Craig has been serving the Wisconsin business community for a quarter of a century and we’re thrilled for him to be sharing his expertise with our clients and colleagues,” said Margaret Capper, senior vice president of commercial banking at North Shore Bank. “Our team is fortunate to have his commercial lending leadership on our team.”
Bauer has been in the banking industry for more than 25 years, serving southeast Wisconsin in Ozaukee, Washington, Milwaukee, and Waukesha counties working at numerous Wisconsin banking institutions, most recently at the State Bank of Newburg. Bauer has served as a board member for multiple community organizations in Ozaukee County, where he resides, and is an active board member for the Port Washington-Saukville Rotary Club.
North Shore Bank, headquartered in Brookfield, is a mutual savings bank with assets of $2.5 billion and 46 offices throughout eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.