Becker promoted to operations manager for National Exchange Bank

WEST BEND — Jane Becker has been promoted to operations manager at the National Exchange Bank & Trust office located in West Bend.
Becker joined the bank in 2000 and throughout her tenure has been in customer service roles.
In her new role, Becker will ensure smooth and efficient deposit operations and lead her team in providing quality customer service.
Becker grew up in West Bend, where she now resides with her family.
National Exchange Bank & Trust is an independent bank with locations throughout southeastern Wisconsin. For more information, visit the bank’s website at nebat.com.