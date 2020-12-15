Beutler hired by First Federal Bank of Wisconsin

WAUKESHA — First Federal Bank of Wisconsin announced the hire of Rick Beutler as vice president of consumer banking.
He will lead and direct the bank’s consumer banking functions while training, managing, and coaching its consumer banking team to provide the “Community Bank Difference”.
Beutler previously held the title of personal banking manager with Spring Bank and brings with him 17 years of banking experience. He worked on the Wisconsin Bankers Association’s Retail Banking Committee for six years and volunteers for the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
When not at work, Beutler most enjoys spending time with family and friends, golfing, and cooking.
First Federal Bank is headquartered in Waukesha and operates with branch locations in Brookfield, Bay View, and two locations in Waukesha.