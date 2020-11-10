MENOMONEE FALLS — Bradley Corporation announced two major promotions to its leadership team Monday, for chairman/chief executive officer and president/chief operating officer.
The company located at W142-N9101 Fountain Blvd. announced Bryan Mullett will take on the role as chairman/ chief executive officer and Luis de Leon will take on the position of president/chief operating officer, as well as his appointment to the Board of Directors.
Bradley Corporation is a global manufacturer of plumbing fixtures, restroom accessories and emergency equipment for over 100 years.
Mullett, who was named CEO in 2016, continues those duties and takes on his new role as chairman immediately. As chairman, he assumes the responsibilities in leading Bradley’s Board of Directors. He represents the fifth generation of family leadership for the company.
De Leon was named executive vice president in 2019. He will drive operational excellence, innovation and sales growth for the company.