WAUKESHA – The Waukesha County Business Alliance has announced the five winners of its Emerging Leaders of Waukesha County awards.
The awards celebrate young professionals who have shown personal initiative, determination and commitment to their careers and their community, according to a press release from the alliance.
The selection came after many nominations were received and an independent judging panel reviewed nominees based on six criteria.
“These five Emerging Leaders are dedicated individuals who have taken their personal and professional growth to heart,” Suzanne Kelley, president and CEO of the Waukesha County Business Alliance, said in a statement. “They represent a bright future for Waukesha County and demonstrate what companies can achieve by nurturing and supporting younger professionals.”
2021 Emerging Leaders of Waukesha County include:
■ Kyle Bartz, owner/operator of Chick-fil-A Pewaukee. According to the release, since the opening of his restaurant in March of 2018, Bartz poured his heart and soul into the betterment of the greater Waukesha community. Before moving to Pewaukee, Bartz participated in Chick-fil-A’s Leadership Development Program for two years, during which he traveled around the country assisting other operators in opening their Chick-fil-A restaurants. This experience fueled in him a spirit of collaboration and teamwork, as well as a passion for leadership development, all of which have helped him to grow his current business and to forge strong relationships in the local community.
■ Jackie Brajner, chief marketing officer & digital marketing consultant for TopLine Results. Brajner is a leader in every sense of the word: She inspires, has great vision, innovates and challenges others to be their best. Brajner initiates new ideas and was a key contributor to TopLine’s successful “pivot” at the onset of the pandemic. She also helped clients pivot by assisting them in virtual marketing efforts they may never have previously considered. Jackie gives back to the community – to nonprofits and local schools, including Carroll University and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. She shares her love of marketing and inspires young students to envision a satisfying career in the field.
■ Sara Clark, director of operations, Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County. According to the alliance, Clark demonstrates the qualities of a leader every day. Clark moved the organization forward through the COVID-19 pandemic when she stepped in as acting CEO earlier this year. Clark was a strong leader, bringing together a team of individuals that continued to complete construction on homes in the Waukesha area and provide affordable housing to Waukesha families. She successfully oversaw the closing of one property, continued construction of another and the groundbreaking of two additional homes, and continues to play a vital role in the organization as it moves toward building six additional homes on White Rock Avenue.
■ Jade Hendricks, investor relations consultant, MLG Capital. Hendricks is a woman on a mission to drive results at MLG Capital and to help empower disenfranchised communities. At MLG, she manages investor relations operations, including systems integration, process development, technology and marketing. Shortly after joining the team and amid the pandemic, she launched a new investor portal, offering a streamlined process, interactive elements and a vastly improved user experience. Outside work, Jade uses her expertise at SecureFutures where she teaches financial literacy, provides weekly one-on-one mentoring and offers college/scholarship coaching to dozens of students each year. She also volunteers with ArtWorks for Milwaukee and works on the “MLG Cares” volunteer committee.
■ Allie Kaufmann, senior manager financial planning and analysis, Generac Power Systems. According to the press release, Kaufmann has been with Generac for four years and has taken on a new role every year. She has made a positive impact by revamping management reporting statements while making it a more collaborative process and cross-training others. Kaufmann has also restructured the budget model and process, which is saving her team a great deal of time. Her leadership style includes open communication, helping others learn and supporting her team so they understand the importance of the work they do. She was the membership chair of the Young Wish Makers for Make a Wish. She is an active alum of Marquette and was a mentor.
The five winners will be recognized at the Alliance’s 103rd Annual Meeting on Sept. 16 at the Brookfield Conference Center. Registration for the event is now open through the Alliance’s website at www.waukesha.org or by calling 262-542-4249.