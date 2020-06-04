Carroll names new VP of Institutional Advancement

WAUKESHA — Carroll University has named Victoria Dowling as its vice president of Institutional Advancement. Dowling is the senior vice president at McKendree University, in Lebanon, Illinois, where she is responsible for the management and oversight of the development, alumni and parent relations office, university communications and marketing, as well as other key functions. She will begin at Carroll Aug. 3.
“We’re pleased to welcome Victoria as our vice president for Institutional Advancement,” Carroll President Dr. Cindy Gnadinger said in a statement. “Her 36 years of success in private liberal arts college and university environments are illustrative of her dynamic vision and ability. We were incredibly impressed by her accomplishments and look forward to her joining our senior leadership team.”
During her career at colleges and universities in Illinois, Pennsylvania and California, Dowling has planned, managed and participated in campaigns totaling $425 million. While at McKendree University she led two successful campaigns totaling more than $70 million. Prior to her leadership at McKendree, she served as the vice president for Development, Alumni and Parent Relations at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
“I am delighted to be joining President Gnadinger and the advancement team at Carroll,” Dowling said, in a statement. “This is an exciting time in the life of the university, with significant plans for future growth in the Carroll Fund, endowment resources, program support and capital projects. These are all opportunities for alumni, parents and friends of the university to continue to strengthen Carroll’s core mission through philanthropic support and volunteer engagement. It is a privilege for me to be entrusted with the forward movement of these efforts and to build on the extraordinary leadership provided by Stephen Kuhn.”
Dowling has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and music as well as an MBA from California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California.
Kuhn, who has been Carroll’s vice president of advancement since 2009, plans to retire at the end of June.