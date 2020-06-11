Carroll president wins Business Journal Award

WAUKESHA — Carroll University announced in a press release Wednesday Carroll President Cindy Gnadinger has been named one of the Milwaukee Business Journal’s 2020 Women of Influence winners.
Gnadinger is one of 30 women selected among almost 200 nominations. She was inaugurated as the 15th president of Carroll in March 2018, and is the first woman president in the school’s 174-year history.
“I’m very honored to be among the women leaders who are receiving the award this year,” Gnadinger said. “And, as Carroll approaches our 175th anniversary, we will continue to build on our history of breaking new ground while providing an exceptional experience to our students.”
An excerpt from Gnadinger’s nomination to the Business Journal said: “Dr. Cindy Gnadinger represents strong women in leadership who are making a difference throughout the community, and she is bringing new innovation to higher education.”
According to the press release, during Gnadinger’s tenure, Carroll welcomed its second-largest first-year class in history, established an associates degree in the nursing program, launched the Analytics and Business Intelligence Consortium, announced a new e-sports program and purchased a medical clinic building to partner with St. Joseph’s Free Medical Clinic.
Before her time with Carroll, Gnadinger was president of St. Catharine College in Kentucky and served in various administrative roles at Bellarmine University in Louisville.
Gnadinger earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University, a master’s degree from the University of Louisville and holds a doctorate in education supervision from the University of Louisville.