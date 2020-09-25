WEST BEND — Cedar Community’s Philanthropy Director Sarah Malchow is now a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE). She recently completed the requirements and exam and is among 203 individuals to join over 7,200 professionals around the world with the CFRE credentials.
The CFRE credential is achieved through CFRE International, an independent nonprofit organization that is dedicated to setting standards in philanthropy.
Malchow successfully met and completed a series of standards including tenure in the profession, education and demonstrated fundraising achievement. All CFREs are also required to pass an exam assessing their knowledge in current and prospective donor research; securing the gift; relationship building; volunteer involvement; leadership and management; ethics; accountability; and professionalism.
“Obtaining this level of fundraising certification has been a personal and professional goal of mine. I consider myself a lifelong learner and I believe that this level of ongoing professional development will allow me grow in my craft and serve Cedar Community, our residents, and our donors to the best of my abilities,” said Malchow in a statement.
Malchow has a Bachelor of Science degree in political science with a minor in public administration from the University of Wisconsin- Whitewater. She has a certification from Indiana University’s Lilly School of Philanthropy and is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.
Her past experience includes facilitating resource development; cultivation and solicitation of giving prospects; development of campaigns and communication plans; establishing measurement and program outcomes; and strategic resource development including donor and volunteer engagement.