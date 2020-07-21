Cedar Community’s Pretre named Chief Marketing Officer of the Year

WEST BEND — Nicole Pretre, vice president of development at Cedar Community, has been named among the Milwaukee Business Journal’s 2020 Chief Marketing Officer of the Year award winners. The award recognizes the work of those in senior marketing positions in southeastern Wisconsin.
Pretre is the executive leader of the marketing, sales and fundraising teams of Cedar Community, where she and her teams have transformed the vision and messaging of Cedar Community’s brand proposition. Under her leadership, the marketing team won six national Aster Awards for marketing and advertising over the past three years, as well as a national Telly Award for video content.
“Nicole’s creative vision and strategic acumen, combined with her broad industry experience has been invaluable to Cedar Community,” said Lynn W. Olson, chief executive officer. “Nicole is truly a 360-business professional who understands how to creatively, strategically and effectively craft and deliver messaging to propel and support revenue goals across key functional areas.”
Within the greater West Bend community, Pretre serves on the West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the United Way of Washington County Board of Directors. She is a 2014 graduate of the West Bend Leadership program and has continued to be active in various volunteer and mentorship roles in the community.
She was awarded the 2017 Champions of Changes Emerging Leader Award through the Volunteer Center of Washington County.