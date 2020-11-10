NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Adam C. Severson, chief marketing and business development officer at Baker Donelson, has been inducted into the Hall of Fame of the International Legal Marketing Association (LMA), the largest professional organization in the world dedicated to the advancement of the legal marketing and business development profession.
The LMA Hall of Fame recognizes lifetime achievement of individuals in the legal marketing industry and their contributions to the association. Members of the Hall of Fame have demonstrated a history of career achievement, sustained commitment to the advancement of the profession, and significant contributions to LMA, as well as conduct themselves with professionalism among their peers. Severson was inducted into the Hall of Fame during the LMA’s Virtual Annual Conference on Oct. 20 “Adam’s more than two decades of industry experience along with his genuine passion for legal marketing and business development are evident in everything he does,” said Baker Donelson President and COO Jennifer P. Keller. “His knowledge, energy and guidance have been a tremendous asset to our attorneys, the firm’s leadership and his team. We’re extraordinarily proud to congratulate Adam on this well-deserved recognition.”
A member of the firm’s Nashville office, Severson served as president of the LMA in 2015. His previous leadership roles within the LMA have included president- elect (2014), Orlando Annual Conference Committee co-chair (2011), International Board of Directors member at large (2008-09), secretary (2007) and Minnesota Chapter president (2006).
Severson graduated from the Cedarburg School District in 1994.