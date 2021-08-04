Chef Kerley joins Union House in Genesee Depot

GENESEE DEPOT — Executive Chef Matt Kerley has been named the culinary and operations director at the Union House Restaurant in Genesee Depot.
Kerley served as executive chef of Rumpus Room, the University Club, and Hinterland Gastropub, where he was also general manager.
While working in Milwaukee, Kerley has been featured on Fox 6 as a resident chef, participated in many city and charitable events, and appeared on The Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen” and “Bite Club.”
Kerley will work with Dan Harrell as chef de cuisine at The Union House. Harrell has been classically trained with experience at Mason Street Grill and Levy restaurants. He is well versed in fine dining and farm-to-table cuisine.
The Union House is known for its unique menu featuring wild game fused with classic fine dining.