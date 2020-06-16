Citizens Bank announces new president & CEO

MUKWONAGO — Jeffrey Standafer has been named president and chief executive officer of Citizens Bank.
Standafer succeeds Charles O. Miller, Jr. who retired after 32 years at the company. The Citizens Bank board of directors approved Standafer’s appointment at a meeting in November.
A graduate of the University of Northwestern–St. Paul and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin– Madison, Standafer is a 33-year banking industry veteran who joined Citizens Bank in 2001. He most recently served as the bank’s executive vice president and joined the company’s board of directors in 2019.
Miller will continue as chairman of the bank’s board of directors.
“Over the years, Jeff has proven himself to be a dedicated and effective leader,” Miller said. “I know that he, along with the rest of our board of directors and management team, will carry Citizens Bank forward by continuing our culture of putting people — be it our customers, our employees, or members of the community — at the forefront of everything we do.”
Citizens Bank, formerly known as Citizens Bank of Mukwonago, is an independent, locally owned community bank founded in 1892. With an asset size of $880 million, the bank has been experiencing robust growth in recent years, largely due to the company’s focus on expanding its commercial lending portfolio by investing in local businesses. The bank operates 12 branches in southeastern Wisconsin and employs 167 people.