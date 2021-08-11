Clark joins MSI General as project executive

NASHOTAH — MSI General Corporation announced that Jacob Clark will be joining the company as a project executive in its sales department. Clark brings 20 years of experience in the construction industry to MSI General, including the last 16 years managing his own design build firm.
Clark’s “architectural background, project manager knowledge and hands-on, client focused approach makes him a valuable asset to our team. We are excited to welcome him to the MSI General family,” reads the announcement.