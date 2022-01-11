Cornerstone promotes Gutknecht to vice president of loan operations

GRAFTON — Cornerstone Community Bank announced Christie Gutknecht has been promoted to vice president – Loan Operations.
She has been with Cornerstone for 22 years.
“Christie has contributed much to our lending success by providing knowledgeable support, a strong work ethic and a can-do attitude,” said Paul Foy, president of Cornerstone Community Bank. “Her versatility, loyalty and dependability over the years are much appreciated and have been especially evident through the recent PPP and mortgage loan booms.”
Cornerstone’s loan portfolio has grown from $40 million to over $200 million during Gutknecht’s time at the bank. She has been a “key player” in that process, Foy said.
“She has become an expert in loan administration, and her strong organizational skills and attention to details have kept our loan documents in good order, winning praise from examiners, auditors and the officer team,” he added in a statement.