Cousins Subs moves employees into new roles

MENOMONEE FALLS — Cousins Subs announced it has moved three employees into new roles at the sub sandwich company — J.J. Grube becomes vice president of operations & finance; Alan Lundeen becomes senior director of talent management; and Hilary Krekling is promoted to director of operations.
“As we prepare for broader Midwest expansion and continue to increase our corporate store count, it’s critical to our company’s success to ensure we have the right employees in the right seats to propel our brand forward,” said Christine Specht, CEO of Cousins Subs. “We truly believe each of our three employee transitions will make it better for our restaurant teams, corporate staff, franchise partners and community and position the brand for even more opportunities for growth.”
Grube had served as vice president of finance and director of finance for nearly 3.5 years. In his new role, he is responsible for driving efficiencies and standardization to help corporate restaurant general managers and franchise partners run their stores more efficiently. In addition, he will hold the lead operations position on the company’s menu development team.
Lundeen steps into the brand’s first people-dedicated leadership role. As senior director of talent management, he oversees the company’s training, human resources and recruitment functions, while responsible for staffing, bench planning, training and attending to all personnel related matters at every step of the corporate employee life cycle.
He is also responsible for introducing company-wide initiatives to further enhance company diversity and inclusion efforts, culture and staffing.
Krekling is promoted to director of operations after serving as a corporate area director for more than five years. As director of operations, she will lead the team of four corporate area directors and continue to guide two corporate restaurants in their pursuit of operational excellence.