WAUKESHA — ProHealth Care recently announced the addition of two doctors to its team.
Robert Cronk, DO, has joined the medical teams providing cancer care at the UW Health Cancer Center at Pro-Health Care in City of Pewaukee and the ProHealth Cancer Center in Oconomowoc.
Cronk completed both his fellowship in hematology and medical oncology and his residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin. He is board-certified in internal medicine.
“I view the patient-physician relationship as a partnership aimed at developing an individualized care plan that is right for each patient and their family,” Dr. Cronk said. “I strive to ensure patients have a clear understanding of their diagnosis and treatment options.”
ProHealth Care also announced the addition of Jose Pareja, MD, to its sleep center in Delafield and the ProHealth Medical Group clinic in Mukwonago. Pareja is accepting new patients with sleep disorders.
Pareja treats patients for a wide variety of sleep-related conditions and is particularly interested in diagnosing and treating obstr uctive and central sleep apnea, parasomnias, obesity-hypoventilation syndrome, and sleep issues involving cardiovascular disease.
Asked about his approach to patient care, Pareja said: “Patients do not go to consultations only in search of a cure for their illness. They also seek relief, comfort, understanding and support.” Pareja is board-certified in family medicine. He earned his medical degree from Universidad del Norte Barranquilla in Colombia and is fluent in Spanish. He completed his residency in family medicine at Texas Tech University and his fellowship in sleep medicine at Stanford University in California.