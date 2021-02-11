Cross joining Commerce State Bank Board of Directors

WEST BEND — Commerce State Bank has announced that Carla Cross, president and CEO of Cross Management Services, has agreed to join the bank’s Board of Directors. Her official first meeting will take place on Wednesday.
Cross brings a strong financial, real estate and development background to the post. Additionally, she has worked with the city of Milwaukee and many other communities and organizations, including key roles in the development of the Fiserv Forum, Miller Park and the extensive renovation of Lambeau Field. She will be the second female and the first African American director on the board.
“We are thrilled to have such a talented, accomplished new member join our Board,” said Commerce State Bank CEO Joe Fazio. “With her background, knowledge and experience, Carla will bring a great perspective to our board. Our purpose to increase the talent and expertise, as well as the diversity of the board, was intentional and deliberate. Part of our business strategy is to support and reflect the markets we serve. We will continue to make that happen.”
“It’s an honor to join the board of directors of Commerce State Bank,” said Cross. “I’m excited to incorporate my diverse perspective as I work alongside my new colleagues to mold the present and future of this institution. Commerce State Bank focuses on serving the needs of small business and I look forward to introducing my network of small businesses to another strong banking option that will be a valuable business partner for their growth.”
Opened in August 2005, Commerce State Bank is a full-service, state-chartered bank headquartered in West Bend with additional offices in Cedarburg, Elm Grove and Sheboygan. Today, the bank has total assets of $750 million, making it the 32nd largest bank in Wisconsin.