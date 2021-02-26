Culver’s names Silva its CEO

PRAIRIE DU SAC — Culver Franchising System, LLC announced Thursday the appointment of Enrique “Rick” Silva as its CEO to take the reigns of the restaurant chain starting March 29.
Silva previously led the transformation of Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants, Inc. in his 13 years as CEO. While there, he created a “family-serving- family” culture among its franchisees, support teams and restaurant teams; grew the enterprise value from $180 million to $525 million; improved unit-level operating margins by more than 300 basis points; and built a world-class franchise sales strategy and unit growth process, according to the announcement. For the 13 years prior to Checkers & Rally’s, Silva’s category knowledge was further enhanced by leadership positions at Burger King Corporate.
The franchise includes 792 restaurants, 496 owner-operators, 31,000 team members and the Culver’s Franchise Support Team.
“As we searched for Culver’s next leader, we were looking for several key characteristics — a true culture and values fit, the ability to support and expand the successful growth of our current and future franchisees and a drive to genuinely deliver on our Culver’s Mission: We genuinely care, so every guest who chooses Culver’s leaves happy,” said co-founder Craig Culver in a statement. “We are confident that Rick can do all three and are excited to see what he brings to further accelerate Culver’s.”
Culver’s previous CEO was Joe Koss, who retired at the end of 2020 after successfully supporting and leading the organization for 23 years.