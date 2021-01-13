DeWitt elects new president and office managing partners

MILWAUKEE — DeWitt LLP announced it has elected a new firm president & managing partner, Timothy L. Stewart, who is also currently the managing partner of its Brookfield office. Michele L. Perreault was also named the managing partner for its Madison office.
“We are excited Tim and Michele have accepted these leadership roles. They both are well respected by their colleagues and clients and have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities over the years. It has been a privilege to serve such a fantastic firm for the past six plus years and I now look forward to a robust and full-time focus on taking care of our clients,” said Bradley C. Fulton.
Stewart, who joined DeWitt in 2005, is an employee benefits and ESOP attorney. Working closely with business owners and executives over the years has helped him learn how successful businesses operate. Stewart plans to use this experience to help the firm continue to retain and develop great attorneys and provide excellent legal services to its clients. He earned his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Wisconsin Law School.
“I am grateful to have this opportunity to serve DeWitt as its president and managing partner and look forward to building upon the momentum Brad created within the firm during his tenure,” said Stewart.
DeWitt LLP was founded in 1903 and is one of the 10 largest law firms based in Wisconsin, with an additional presence in Minnesota.