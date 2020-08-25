GRAFTON — Donahue and Associates LLC has welcomed John A. Knepel Jr. as a senior accountant. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater where he majored in Accounting and Finance. He comes to Donahue and Associates LLC from Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP, where he worked tirelessly for many years. While there he was promoted several times and worked his way up to senior associate.
“We are excited to add John’s years of knowledge and expertise to our company,” reads a statement from the company.