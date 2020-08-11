Donna Lexa Art Centers names Sanders-Andrews its executive director

WAUKESHA — Donna Lexa Art Centers announced it has hired Megwyn Sanders-Andrews, Ph.D., as executive director, replacing Rosemary Pearson who is retiring Aug. 14. “The addition of Megwyn will further strengthen the Donna Lexa Art Centers’ high quality staff,” said Stephanie Ohlfs, DLAC Board Chair.
“Her vast experience in the arts and passion for inclusion make her a perfect fit to lead DLAC into the future, and we are excited to have her as part of the team.”
The Donna Lexa Art Centers is a nonprofit providing life-enriching creative and personal development opportunities to adults with disabilities and special needs. Since 2002, Sanders-Andrews has dedicated her career to accessibility in the arts for youth and adults with disabilities, people with severe and persistent mental illness, elders, under-served and under-represented youth, and those who have experienced trauma. She has demonstrated a vigorous commitment, in the nearly 20 years of her career, to programs that promote self-expression, confidence and joy; support vital critical thinking, collaborative and creative skills; and foster inclusive, engaged communities through innovative initiatives and partnerships.
Most recently, Sanders-Andrews had been working with the Children’s Theater of Madison as an access for all coordinator where she helped support access, diversity and inclusion.
In her new role as executive director of DLAC, Sanders-Andrews will be responsible for the overall operation of the organization, including fund development, financial planning, marketing, and organizational leadership.
She will have overall strategic and operational responsibility for DLAC’s staff, programs and expansion.
Sanders-Andrews earned her Ph.D. in interdisciplinary theatre studies from the University of Wisconsin- Madison, her master’s degree in performance studies from New York University and her bachelor’s degree in theatre from Southeast Missouri State University.