Elm Grove doctor named 2021 WEMSA Physician of the Year

ELM GROVE — Dr. Jon Robinson has been recognized as the 2021 Physician of the Year by the Wisconsin EMS Association.
Robinson organized a clinic that provided nearly 1,000 COVID-19 immunizations — including second doses — over three months.
All vaccine doses were put to use. He’s emphasized the importance of volunteers in making the effort possible.
Many of the volunteers were from the Elm Grove Women’s Club.
“This was all done in the very early days of COVID-19 vaccinations, when it was difficult to get the vaccine,” said Waukesha County Supervisor Thomas Michalski, who represents Elm Grove. Robinson came to Elm Grove more than three decades ago and oversaw advancement of EMS services there. All village police are now at a minimum EMT-Basics and some have achieved the level of EMT-Paramedic. Robinson also became a fully sworn police officer and a member of the Walworth County SWAT Team and Milwaukee Fire Department Heavy Urban Rescue Team.
The award will be presented at the annual WEMSA conference Oct. 30 at the Central Wisconsin Convention Center in Rothschild.