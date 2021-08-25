Elmbrook superintendent named 2021 Waukesha County Business Alliance Advocate of the Year

BROOKFIELD — Elmbrook Superintendent Mark Hansen has been selected as the 2021 Advocate of the Year Award recipient by the Waukesha County Business Alliance, the organization announced Monday.
“Each year the Waukesha County Advocate of the Year Award celebrates an individual who has demonstrated incredible dedication to making Waukesha County a vibrant community,” said Suzanne Kelley, president and CEO of the Alliance. “We congratulate Dr. Hansen on his efforts and are proud to honor him.”
In a statement, the district touted Hansen’s efforts to grow district enrollment, create new partnerships, control health care costs, add a 4K program for all families and implement the LAUNCH program for juniors and seniors connecting them with career-based learning experiences.