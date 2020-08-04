Elton named chief executive officer of Advantage+

BROOKFIELD — Michael Elton has been named CEO of Advantage+. He previously was president of the Brookfield-based firm in 2015 and retains the title. Advantage+ is a 28-year-old nationwide direct lender.
Elton received his BBA degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison. After college, he worked as a marketing analyst for Success Business Industries. Elton then left Success and joined his brother Keith to own and operate Mike’s Ice, a wholesale ice manufacturer and distributor. They successfully sold the company to its largest competitor, after which Mike joined Advantage+. Mike was vice president–sales for 10 years and was named president in 2015.
Advantage+ offers equipment and working-capital loans of $2,000 to $200,000 to small and mid-size companies. One-third of its new loans are to existing or previous customers. The company also provides customer finance programs for manufacturers, distributors, and dealers.