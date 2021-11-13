Endocrinologist Verma joins ProHealth Medical Group

WAUKESHA — Anu Verma, MD, a specialist in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, has joined ProHealth Medical Group and is seeing patients at the City of Pewaukee clinic.
Endocrinologists specialize in evaluating, diagnosing and treating conditions related to the endocrine system, which includes glands that make hormones that affect how you grow, eat, feel and more. A primary care provider may recommend an endocrinologist if specialty care is needed for diabetes or another endocrine disorder.
Verma specializes in treating diabetes, pre-diabetes, adrenal gland disorders, growth hormone disorders, hormone imbalances, and other metabolic, glandular and thyroid disorders.
“I strongly believe in the interconnectedness of the body, mind and spirit,” Verma said. “By honoring the uniqueness of each individual, I help patients navigate their journeys to healing with the knowledge of medicine and by making decisions together.”
Verma is board-certified in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, and internal medicine. She earned her medical degree from the University of New Delhi Maulana Azad Medical College in India. She completed a fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at the University of Buffalo in New York and her residency at Johns Hopkins University Sinai Hospital in Maryland.
Verma sees patients at the ProHealth Medical Group clinic at N16-W24131 Riverwood Drive in City of Pewaukee.