EXIT Realty’s Grosenick receives Broker Of The Year Award

GERMANTOWN — EXIT Realty XL’s Jerry Grosenick was recently given the Broker Of The Year Award by EXIT Realty Corp International.
“Jerry has worked hard and this award is well-deserved recognition of that effort,” said Cliff Sereday, marketing administrator of EXIT Realty XL.
