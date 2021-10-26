Falls business owner named 2021 Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

MENOMONEE FALLS — When it comes to leaders in the landscaping business, Loriena Harrington stands out.
She was recently named 2021 Woman Entrepreneur of the Year by the National Association of Landscape Professionals.
When Harrington was only 14 years old, she sat on her bed and mapped out a business plan for a neighborhood lawn mowing service in a notebook, according to a release.
Now, 31 years later, Harrington owns Menomonee Falls-based Beautiful Blooms, LLC. For the 2021 Woman Entrepreneur of the Year award, she competed against hundreds of others around the country.
“Winning this award puts you at the top of an exceptional group of women in the lawn and landscape industry. We are proud to recognize you as a true leader in our industry,” said NALP’s Amy Easterday.
Only about 8 percent of landscape professionals are women and fewer yet are business owners, according to the announcement.
“I am so honored by this,” Harrington said. “This is one of the happiest days of my life and something I’ve worked so hard for and love so much.”
Harrington went on to say that her entire leadership team is female and about two-thirds of her staff is made up of women.
In 2018, an injury almost led to a collapse of Beautiful Blooms, according to the release, “but Harrington’s persistence and drive helped build back a company which generated its biggest financial boon this past year.”