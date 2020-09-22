Ferry announces retirement from Concordia University

MEQUON — One of the longest serving presidents in the 172-year history of Concordia University is stepping down.
The Rev. Dr. Patrick Ferry, who has served as head of the liberal arts Lutheran university since 1997, told the Board of Regents on Sept. 11 that he will retire in June 2021.
“It will be difficult to leave after 30 years, including 24 as president. But, I believe Concordia would be well-served to have a new leader to help navigate the challenges on the near horizon. Concordia’s best days are still ahead for the university,” Ferry told the News Graphic Friday. “Personally, the time is good for me, too. I have spent nearly half of my life at Concordia, and I look forward to new things. In full disclosure, I am especially excited to have more time being around our grandchildren. Otherwise, I will wait on the Lord to be useful as needed.”
Ferry started as a history professor with Concordia University in 1991, coming from St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Laramie, Wyo., where he served as the University of Wyoming campus pastor.
He was inaugurated as the school’s eighth president in August 1997.
Ferry’s commitment to CUW is evident in the growth of the physical campus and tremendous achievements in both the scope and reputation of its academic programs.
Perhaps most notable was the implementation of the CUW School of Pharmacy, which opened in 2010. It was only the second such school in the state at the time.
The 41,000-square-foot Robert W. Plaster Foundation was built in 2019, and houses the Batterman School of Business and provides an incubator space for student and community-led startups.
“Concordia’s MBA program also grew to be the largest in Wisconsin within Ferry’s time as president,” said CUW Director of University Communications Kali Thiel. “We are currently still the largest.”
The campus also saw millions of dollars in renovations and improvements, including an upgraded performing arts center, construction of a new football stadium, addition of a competition-grade track and turf field, and the purchase of an 84,500-square-foot building a couple miles north of the main campus to house several brand-new academic programs, Thiel said.
Other building projects and campus renovations included three residence halls, a major bluff stabilization project and the Concordia Center for Environmental Stewardship, which at the time, was only the second higher education facility in the state to receive a LEED Platinum rating for its eco-friendly design.
It was Perry at the helm when sitting President George W. Bush gave the commencement address for the university’s May 2004 graduation class. Thiel said that CUW also made an unprecedented move in higher education and merged with a separate, independently run university located in a different state.
“Today, Concordia University is one university, comprised of two residential campuses in Mequon and Ann Arbor, Mich., accelerated learning centers located throughout Wisconsin and online programs that reach learners worldwide.”
In Perry’s tenure, student enrollment at CUW Ann Arbor rose 60%, making it the second-fastest growing campus in the Midwest, Thiel said. The school saw its largest enrollment rates in its history, as well as record-breaking retention rates, Thiel added.
The bow-tie-wearing avid runner Ferry said his time at CUW “far exceeded” any preconceived notions he might have had when joining the campus.
“In 1997, I became a 38-year-old university president and have been a part of a great period in Concordia’s history,” he said. “While I knew that I would enjoy a career in higher education, it would have seemed presumptuous to expect all that I have been privileged to experience.”
The Board of Regents will plan a national search for his successor, Thiel said.