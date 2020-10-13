First Business Bank hires Kevin Kane

BROOKFIELD — First Business Bank announced that Kevin Kane, CTP, was hired as president — Milwaukee Region.
“Kevin is an ideal fit for us at First Business Bank so I’m very pleased that he’s joining us as president in our Milwaukee office,” said Mark Meloy, CEO of First Business Bank. “As we approach 20 years in the Milwaukee area, I’m confident we are poised through leadership and unique business insight to support our clients’ success during this crucial time.” With more than 30 years of banking experience, including the last 28 years at BMO Harris Bank, Kane is a certified treasury professional (CTP) and has held various leadership roles in commercial lending and treasury management. He began his career with Harris Bank and joined M& I Bank in 1992, where he advanced through the acquisition with BMO to his most recent role as managing director, head of Commercial Sales: Treasury & Payment Solutions.
“I’m incredibly excited by the opportunity to join First Business Bank and help make a difference during such a pivotal time for many clients,” Kane said. “Throughout my career, I’ve had great respect for how First Business Bank looks out for its clients and employees, and I’m pleased to continue that legacy.”
Kane is based in the Brookfield office.