First Business Bank promotes Preston to senior vice president

BROOKFIELD — First Business Bank announced the promotion of Kim Preston to senior vice president — treasury management — Milwaukee market leader. “As a one of our longest-serving First Business Bank employees, Kim combines hard work with her in-depth experience to our clients’ advantage,” said Kevin Kane, president – Southeast Wisconsin Market of First Business Bank. “I’m so pleased to work with Kim and it’s my honor to help recognize her accomplishments at First Business Bank.”
Preston has been with First Business Bank over 28 years and has over 35 years of experience in financial services.
Preston leads the Milwaukee Treasury Management team to assist businesses to improve cash flow, fraud mitigation, improve efficiencies and maximize earnings.
She has worked in numerous areas in the banking industry, including treasury management, operations, client services, business development, and internal audit.