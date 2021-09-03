First Business Bank welcomes member to Southeast Wisconsin Advisory Board

BROOKFIELD — First Business Bank announced a new member of the First Business Bank’s advisory board in its Southeast Wisconsin market. Paul Stangl is the president of Wisconsin Stamping & Manufacturing and the prior CEO and current executive chairman of Raffel Systems. Previously, he was an attorney in the securities and M&A practice at Foley & Lardner LLP and a member of the investment banking group at Robert W. Baird.
Paul served as a surface warfare officer in the United States Navy with a nuclear power specialty. He received his Master of Business Administration and Juris Doctor Degree (magna cum laude, order of the coif) from the University of Michigan and his Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering (with distinction) from the United States Naval Academy.
“Paul is an important addition to our advisory board in Southeast Wisconsin,” said Kevin Kane, president — southeast Wisconsin market for First Business Bank. “His legal background, business acumen and in-depth knowledge and experience in manufacturing in Wisconsin are invaluable assets to help guide our focus on helping our business clients and leaders succeed.”