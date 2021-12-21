First Federal Bank of Wisconsin promotes banking industry veteran

BROOKFIELD – First Federal Bank of Wisconsin has announced that Andrew Narr, a 25-year banking industry veteran and most recently vice president, senior commercial loan officer, has been promoted.
Narr was promoted to Senior Vice President of Credit Administration.
Before joining First Federal Bank in 2020, Narr worked at the Tri City National Bank as the vice president of commercial banking where his duties included growing and managing commercial relationships.
In his new role, Narr will be responsible for providing management and leadership to the bank’s loan administration and underwriting teams. He will continue to manage the syndicated loan portfolio as well as many of the significant relationships within the bank.
According to the release, Narr serves as treasurer and executive committee member for Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls and is also a member of the Waukesha County Business Alliance Infrastructure Committee.
In Narr’s free time he enjoys sports and travel, more specifically supporting the Wisconsin Badgers with his wife and children.