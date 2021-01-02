Flint join MSI General as project executive

NASHOTAH — MSI General Corporation recently added Jeremy Flint to its team as a project executive within its sales department. Flint worked for MSI General almost 10 years ago as an architect and since then was working for Kohl’s Department Stores’ Property Development and Construction Team. Flint graduated from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and brings extensive project management and architectural experience to the MSI General team.
MSI General is a design build construction company and is a privately held, third-generation, veteran-owned firm.