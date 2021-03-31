Forbes names Watt a top woman wealth advisor

WAUKESHA — Lori Watt, a financial advisor at IAG Wealth Partners, LLC in Waukesha, has been named one of the 2021 Top Women Wealth Advisors in the nation, according to a list recently published by Forbes.
The Forbes special report highlights top-performing women wealth management professionals across the nation and is based on insights from SHOOK Research, which compiles quantitative and qualitative criteria. According to Forbes, the women honored on the list have at least seven years’ experience, and were chosen based on industry experience, in-person interviews, compliance records and assets under management.
“This is a prestigious list of highly successful women advisors, and I am pleased to congratulate Lori on behalf of the entire LPL family,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “Lori demonstrates a strong commitment to clients, providing meaningful insights and hands-on service as she helps them work toward their financial goals and dreams. This past year has been unprecedented, with market volatility and so many other uncertainties, but Lori found ways to elevate her business and thrive. We thank her for demonstrating the value of LPL’s independent platform to help women reach their full potential in our industry, and for being a wonderful role model to future generations. At LPL, we are committed to providing robust resources, integrated capabilities and differentiated service experiences to support Lori’s business, and we wish her continued success.”
Watt offers financial services including retirement and financial planning, estate planning, wealth management, tax planning, business succession planning, and more.
Watt is a financial advisor affiliated with LPL Financial, a retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, providing resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients’ financial lives.