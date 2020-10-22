Gervais named on ‘Top Wealth Advisor Moms’ list

MEQUON — Lori Gervais, CFP®, director with The Gervais Group at Baird, was selected as one of the advisors on the 4th annual “Top Wealth Advisor Moms” list, released by Working Mother magazine and SHOOK Research.
This year’s list has expanded to feature the top 500 mothers working in wealth management today, and is a ranking that measures the best practices of each advisor learned through telephone and in-person interviews, and considers such factors as their service models, investing process, revenue generated for their firms, client retention, and assets under management.
“We are proud to have Lori on our team as we continue to grow and evolve our Private Wealth Management business to best serve our clients’ needs,” said Mike Schroeder, president of Baird’s Private Wealth Management group. “This recognition also continues to affirm the firm’s recent honor of being named one of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Women by Fortune and Great Place to Work. Our ongoing commitment to being a great place to work where all of our associates can thrive enables us to attract and retain talented women who provide the best service and advice to our clients.”
Subha V. Barry, president of Working Mother Media, said the organization is “proud to recognize these smart, ambitious working mothers who are committed to helping their clients economically recover from COVID-19 by advising them on life-defining personal financial matters.”