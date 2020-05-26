MEQUON — Lori Gervais, CFP®, director with The Gervais Group at Baird, has been named on Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor list. This year’s list spotlights over 1,000 top-performing advisors across the country. Gervais’ client-first philosophy, teamwork and service helped her earn this best-in-class recognition.
The Forbes ranking of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative data, such as telephone and in-person interviews, a review of best practices, service and investing models, and compliance records; as well as quantitative data, like revenue trends and assets under management. All advisors have a minimum of seven years of experience.
The Gervais Group serves wealthy families, individuals and foundations and manages over $650 million in assets. They primarily focus on families and individuals, nearing or in retirement, of about $2 million to $20 million in wealth.
An ownership stake in Baird provides The Gervais Group the ability to deliver service the way they choose. Each client receives the attention of two specialized professionals: one in the area of financial planning and the other in the area of investments.