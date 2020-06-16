Ghanem, MD, joins ProHealth Care’s heart and vascular care team

WAUKESHA — Firas Ghanem, MD, has joined ProHealth Care’s heart and vascular care team as a specialist in interventional cardiology and cardiology.
Cardiologists treat and manage heart, artery and vein conditions. Interventional cardiologists perform catheter-based treatments of heart disease and structural heart defects.
“Heart problems can present themselves in subtle ways,” Ghanem said. “Even people who lead active lives can have underlying health issues. It’s important to know that you can receive outstanding heart care close to home.”
ProHealth’s heart and vascular team diagnoses and treats a wide range of conditions inc luding arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation, chest pain (angina), heart attack, heart disease, heart failure, and heart valve and vein disease.
Ghanem’s office is located in the ProHealth Medical Group clinic at 1185 Corporate Center Drive in Oconomowoc. The phone number is 262-928-8800.
Additional heart and vascular services are also provided at ProHealth Medical Group locations in Brookfield, Mukwonago, Muskego, New Berlin, Oconomowoc, Pewaukee and Waukesha. ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital has been designated as a Blue Distinction Center for Cardiac Care by BlueCross BlueShield. For more information, visit ProHealth- Care.org/Heart.