MEQUON — RBC Wealth Management financial advisor Blaine Gibson has been named the recipient of the 2020 RBC Wealth Management — U.S. Diversity Award. The award honors employees who have demonstrated outstanding achievement and involvement in Diversity & Inclusion (D& I) at the firm.
Gibson was recognized for his commitment to D& I efforts within RBC Wealth Management and the Milwaukee area. As a financial advisor and through his work with MKE Fellows, a nonprofit that focuses on the advancement of African American males through mentoring, training and internships, he has helped build awareness among young people of color about the benefits of a career in financial services.
Throughout 2020, Gibson supported the firm’s efforts to recruit more Black employees and other talent of color. Since coming to RBC Wealth Management a little over two years ago, Gibson has shared his story and commitment to D& I at several internal events and has recorded podcasts as part of RBC’s Diversity Dialogue series. He also led a workshop titled Financial Advice for Minority Business Owners and Entrepreneurs during the 2020 National Minority Supplier Diversity Council, an event sponsored by RBC Wealth Management.
Gibson is excited about RBC’s commitment to D& I and is working to help create lasting change through thoughtful programming and leadership advocacy.
“I don’t think most people realize how rare this level of commitment and followthrough is among companies, especially in our industry,” Gibson said.
Last year, Gibson’s team, WE Wealth Management Group, hired a summer intern from MKE Fellows. This year, RBC Wealth Management is looking to do the same for the Milwaukee complex.
“Exposing these young men to the industry and to RBC is one of the key ways that we can hire diverse candidates and grow our diversity organically,” Gibson added. “The WE Wealth Management Group was intentionally put together to be diverse — just like the population of clientele we service.”