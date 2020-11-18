Good Harvest Market hires chef Mahr for new restaurant

WAUKESHA — Good Harvest Market has hired Chef Erik “Mars” Mahr to develop and oversee the menu of its new restaurant, Hop Harvest & Vine.
Mahr was classically trained at the Culinary Institute of America in New York and began his culinary career training under celebrity chefs Lydia Shire and Susan Regis at BIBA in Boston. It was there he developed a passion for direct farm to stove cooking.
Mars worked in New Orleans and trained in the kitchens of Susan Spicer (Bayona), Emeril Lagasse (Emeril’s, Delmonico, NOLA) and Scott Boswell (Stella!), among others. Later he became chef and partner of Louisiana Bistro in the New Orleans French Quarter.
Mahr moved to the Milwaukee area in 2017. He held a management position with the Bartolotta Restaurant Group and then as executive chef of Edgewater Supper Club on Pewaukee Lake.
“We are delighted to have Chef Mahr join us,” said Joe Nolan, coowner of Good Harvest Market. “His culinary background and experience will bring a menu that reflects his globally-inspired approach to cooking and commitment for working with seasonal ingredients.”
The menu at Hop Harvest & Vine will include “snacks” to accompany the new local beer, wine, hard cider, and hard kombucha offerings; “plates” such as Steak Frites, Polenta Medallions, and Seafood Pot Pie; housemade artisan pizzas such as The Hop, The Harvest, and The Vine; and “desserts” including Keto Cheesecake and Strawberry Calas. Hop Harvest & Vine will continue to offer counter service for breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch as well as fresh organic juices, organic smoothies, local coffees & teas, local kombuchas and specialty drinks.
“I am really excited about Hop Harvest & Vine. The concept takes me out of my comfort zone,” Mahr said. “The challenge fuels my creativity as does the access to resources which I have never had before. I can draw on the expertise of Good Harvest Market’s professional butchers, produce curators, and product experts who specialize in and already have relationships with local farms and vendors. They have and continue to be an invaluable resource.”
Hop Harvest & Vine is scheduled to open in mid-January 2021 and will replace the current Harvest Café located inside Good Harvest Market.