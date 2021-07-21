Guardian Software Systems announces vice president

OCONOMOWOC — Guardian Software Systems announced the appointment of Gene Stevens as Guardian’s new vice president of sales and marketing.
“We are thrilled to welcome Gene into this expanded role,” said Steve Hoppe, CEO of Guardian Software Systems. “He has been an indispensable member of our team, and his depth of experience and thorough understanding of today’s foundries and the future of the industry positions him well for the job.”
As VP of sales and marketing, Stevens will be responsible for all sales efforts and personnel, as well as developing and coordinating future marketing plans.
“Most foundries are handcuffed in achieving profit/ efficiency goals because they don’t have the necessary data to maximize their expertise. Our solutions provide the visibility needed for foundries to make the best decisions for their business,” Stevens said. “It’s a privilege to come alongside organizations to help optimize operations throughout their entire production chain to achieve measurable results and remain competitive in the market.”
Stevens graduated from the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee with degrees in music and education. After teaching at secondary and collegiate levels, Stevens built his own IT company specializing in equipping small school districts with the required expertise to develop the infrastructure and programs for administration and education. Stevens also worked with Q.Know Software, Inc., a software developer that provided information systems to Fortune 500 companies, as VP of services and chief operating officer. Since joining the Guardian team in 2012, Stevens has held a number of positions, including IT manager, customer service consultant and vice president of communications.
Guardian Software Systems is a privately held software and services organization and dedicated metal casting provider.