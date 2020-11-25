Guenther joins Greywolf Partners, Inc. as property manager for Rincon 225

HARTFORD — Greywolf Partners, Inc., a full service commercial real estate company with headquarters in Milwaukee and executive offices in Cottage Grove, has announced the hiring of Jennifer Guenther as property manager for Rincon 225, located at 225 N. Main St.
In her new role, Guenther is responsible for managing the 82-unit, five-floor apartment complex as well as developing community relations and coordinating events in the Hartford community. Guenther will be working out of the main office on the first floor in Rincon 225.
“We are very excited and very fortunate to have Jennifer join the Greywolf team! She brings a wealth of knowledge, talent and enthusiasm to our residential team,” said Susan Ipsarides, vice president of Greywolf Residential.
Prior to joining Greywolf Partners, Guenther worked in the Hartford community for more than two decades. Most recently, she was the executive director of the Hartford Chamber of Commerce.
Prior to that she was the administrative assistant and events coordinator for the chamber for two years, working to support and promote local businesses and coordinate community events.
She holds a master’s degree in Professional Development and Program Management.