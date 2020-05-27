Hartford resident named chair of WICPA Board of Directors

WAUKESHA — The Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants (WICPA) announced Wendi Unger, a Hartford resident and CPA, as the new chair of the WICPA Board of Directors on Tuesday. Unger is a partner at Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP and specializes in accounting, financial auditing and consulting services to municipalities, utilities, school districts and higher education institutions.
Unger is also an active member in several WICPA committees, including the School District Audit Conference Planning Committee, Finance Committee and WICPA Board of Directors Nominations Committee.
“I think it’s important to give back to a profession that I’m very proud of and that I think has unlimited benefits for the people who decide to enter it,” she said. “One of my goals as chair of the WICPA board of directors is to help move the accounting profession forward so it continues to thrive.”