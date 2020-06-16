Hogan joins Ixonia Bancshares and Ixonia Bank board

IXONIA — Mark R. Hogan, who most recently served as secretary and chief executive officer of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, was elected to join the boards of both Ixonia Bancshares, Inc. and Ixonia Bank.
“The experience and wisdom that Mark brings to our Board of Directors is extremely valuable as we grow and expand the bank, particularly in the metro Milwaukee area,” said Dan Westrope, chairman & CEO of Ixonia Bank, in a statement. “We look forward to his addition to our outstanding board.”
Hogan’s experience includes almost four decades at M& I Marshall & Ilsley Bank and BMO Harris Bank. He retired in 2010 as M& I’s executive vice president and chief credit officer before signing on to serve as senior adviser to BMO Harris in 2011. Hogan was appointed to his position at WEDC by former Gov. Scott Walker in September 2015 and served until September 2019.
“I look forward to working with the Ixonia Bank team as they expand on their more than 100 years of providing high quality financial services to personal and corporate clients throughout southeastern Wisconsin,” Hogan said.
Hogan also contributes his time and talents to numerous boards in the Milwaukee area. He is chair of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee Finance Council, and a director of both M2 Lease Funds and Cristo Rey Jesuit Milwaukee High School. Additionally, he serves on the Seton Catholic Schools Finance Committee.
A Green Bay native, Hogan received his BBA in finance from the University of Notre Dame, and his MBA from Marquette University.
Hogan and his wife, Janet, live in Wauwatosa and have three grown children.