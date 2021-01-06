Horicon Bank names new senior vice president

WEST BEND — The Board of Directors of Horicon Bank recently promoted a key employee. Andrea Kaehny is now senior vice president.
“We are happy to promote Andrea, she is a talented employee,” said Horicon Bank President Fred F. Schwertfeger. “Our vision at Horicon Bank is to be bankers who care about our communities, our associates and our relationships. Andrea does just that.”
Kaehny graduated from the Graduate School of Banking in 2018. She has served on The Threshold Board in West Bend since 2013 and is currently the 2020 board president. She strives to create a great customer experience, offers ideas and processes to make retail lending better and is an ambassador of the bank brand.
“Working for Horicon Bank is a pleasure and an honor. The owners care for their employees like family and our employees care for our customers. I am thankful to have the opportunity to advance my career at Horicon Bank and look forward to my future with this company,” said Kaehny.
Founded in 1896, Horicon Bank has 20 offices in 15 communities in Wisconsin.