HUHS business teacher receives award

HARTFORD — Hartford Union High School’s business education teacher, Garrett Sterken, has been awarded the Wisconsin Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (WACTE), Early Career Educator, by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
This award is presented to an outstanding educator within the first three years of their professional career. The award recipient was selected based on a combination of the following: positive impact individual has on schools or communities; innovation in designing learning experiences, and advocacy for students. For more information visit https://wacte-wi.com/awards/
“It means a lot to be appreciated for my successes and I hope to continue to build on it in the future. Also, I’m very thankful for all the people and opportunities I have had the last three years. I wouldn’t trade them for anything,” Sterken said.