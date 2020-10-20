IXONIA — Ixonia Bank announced the promotion of Karla Lauersdorf, from assistant vice president — client experience manager to vice president — branch banking. Lauersdorf will oversee all branch locations, in addition to managing Ixonia Bank’s Oconomowoc Lakes Plaza Branch at W359-N5002 Brown St.
Lauersdorf has nearly 25 years of experience in the banking industry and joined Ixonia Bank as a branch manager in 2008. In addition to being branch manager, her civic involvement and leadership have been recognized by the Hartland Chamber of Commerce with “Ambassador of the Year” and “Rising Star” awards.
“Her managerial strengths combined with her familiarity and involvement in the Lake Country area will provide a solid foundation for continued growth in retail banking here at the Bank,” stated Dan Westrope, chairman and CEO of Ixonia Bank. “And her knowledge in the industry will be an immense resource to those who she will work closely with.”
With Lauersdorf transitioning into her new role and office location, Steven Kirst, assistant vice president and branch manager, will move to the bank’s downtown Milwaukee office at 611 E. Wisconsin Ave. He will oversee branch operations and assume an expanded role as a small business lender.
Kirst has worked in banking for nearly 20 years and has served as a branch manager for almost 15 of those years. He joined Ixonia Bank in 2019.
“Steve brings valuable banking expertise as a branch manager which has aided him in working with a variety of customers including consumer, mass affluent and small business owners while developing meaningful relationships. We know he will continue to excel and help us grow our Milwaukee customer base,” Westrope said.